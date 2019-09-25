Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lee Ann Bilsky. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lee Ann Bilsky Surrounded with the love, comfort and support of her family, Lee Ann Vidmar Bilsky (76) passed away, unexpectedly, Sunday September 22, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. Lee Ann was born November 5, 1942 in Dubuque, Iowa to James John Vidmar and Theresa Hlavko Vidmar. Upon graduation from Pearl River High School in Pearl River, NY she worked as a legal secretary and married Jim Bilsky, eventually settling in upstate New York. As she and Jim started their life together, Lee Ann focused on the health and wellbeing of her family ensuring an endless supply of love and faith which were the essence of her being. She also supported operations of the family business and worked for many years as a legal secretary. As her two sons began families of their own she and Jim eventually relocated to Hilton Head, SC, and most recently to Jacksonville, FL. Lee Ann enjoyed boating, playing golf with her husband, and traveling but most of all spending time with family and friends building bonds and relationships that will endure long after her passing. An individual of incredibly strong faith and conviction she gave back to the community donating her time to charitable organizations and supporting activities. Survived by her loving family, husband Jim of 56 years of Jacksonville, FL; two sons, Jim, Jr, Jacksonville, FL, and Jeff (Jennifer), Peachtree City, GA; four grandchildren, Jim III, Samantha, Alexa, and Ethan; sisters Betty, Vivian and the late Helene. She will be forever loved and deeply missed. There will be a celebration of her life, spirit, and faith at 12:00 pm on September 26, 2019 at St Joseph's Historic Catholic Church, 4214 Loretto Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32223. The family would like to request donations be made in her honor to the Lupus Foundation of America, in lieu of sending flowers.

Published in The Island Packet on Sept. 25, 2019

