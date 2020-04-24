Lee Deforest Talley Lee Deforest Talley, 81, of Beaufort, SC, passed away April 21, 2020. Funeral services will be held in the summer at the National Cemetery in Beaufort. Lee was born in Gastonia, North Carolina, on August 29, 1938 to Luther Aler and Hazel Johnson Talley. He graduated from Frank L. Ashley High School in Gastonia in 1956. He then proudly served in the United States Marines for 28 years and retired as a Captain. Lee later retired from the security division of Hilton Head Plantation, Hilton Head, SC. Lee is survived by his sister Loretta Talley Moody of Charlotte, NC, and preceded in death by his sister Thelma Catherine Kropp of Vero Beach, FL. Lee was preceded in death by his first wife Loretta Ann Wiggins and two sons Michael Lee Talley and Johnny Glenn Talley. He is survived by his daughter Wanda Talley Cody (Bill) of Pickens, SC, four grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. Lee was also preceded in death by his second wife Anne Ellen Sortet. He and Anne were survived by their child Alicia Talley of Beaufort, six of Anne's children, thirteen grandchildren, and twelve great grandchildren.

