Lee F. Mellinger Lee F. Mellinger, a resident of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, departed this life at 2:00 pm on the 13th day of February 2019 to begin to have the promise of Jesus Christ to save him and give him eternal life fulfilled. Born February 28, 1939, to Lawrence J. Mellinger (deceased) and Florence Mellinger (deceased) in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He attended Central Catholic High School and Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana where he earned a bachelor's degree in History and Government and a J.D. (Law) Degree. While in IU Law School, he met and married Vivian L. Fisher(deceased) from Syracuse, Indiana. They had three joyous years together and had a child, Tamara Mendoza (Alex) of Laguna Beach, CA, who had two daughters, his grandchildren, Lauren and Vivian. His first employment was in the Legal Dept. of the Lincoln National Life Insurance in Fort Wayne, IN. While working there he met and married Virgilia S. Holzwarth (deceased) who is the mother of their children Nicole S. Miskowicz (Dan) of Cassopolis, MI and former LT Eric Mellinger USN, of Fort Wayne, IN. In 1968, he moved to Elkhart, IN and started working in the Public Defender's Office. He then started a general legal practice, arguing before the Indiana Supreme Court and solving legal problems of many clients. He also served asJudge of Elkhart City Court. He retired in 2005. In 1999, in Elkhart, IN, he met and married Anne S. Martin, former spouse of Richard Martin (deceased), mother of Heather A. Martin, Cleveland, OH and Terrin A. Martin, Las Vegas, NV. He and Annie moved to Hilton Head, SC in 2005 and lived the dream of retirement. Lee was a humble servant of the Lord, always ready to help anyone who was in need. Friends will be received Tuesday, February 19 from 5 to 7 pm at The Island Funeral Home and Crematory, 4 Cardinal Road, Hilton Head Island. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, February 20 at 11:30 am at St. Francis by the Sea Catholic Church. The family prefers donations to the Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation, 1001 E. 101st Terrace, Ste 220, Kansas City, MO 64131 or

4 Cardinal Road

Hilton Head Island , SC 29926

