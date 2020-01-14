Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lee F. Witter. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lee F. Witter Retired Colonel Lee F. Witter, 84, of Bluffton, South Carolina, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020, at Veterans Victory House Nursing Home in Walterboro, South Carolina. A native of Wausau, Wisconsin, he was the last surviving son, of 20 children, of the late Jerry and Amelia Abraham Witter. Lee was a veteran of the US Army, a retired Military Intelligence Officer, and a USMA Professor of Military Science at West Point, New York. He was a decorated military veteran. Some of his decorations were: Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Nation Defense Service Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with two Bronze Service Stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, and Combat Infantryman Badge. He was preceded in death by Mathew Allan Witter, son, and all of his 19 brothers and sisters. Survivors include: his wife, Mary Ellen Witter, married to the love of his life for 61 years, daughters, Nanette Marie (Witter) Jordan of Norwalk, CT and Dorinda Mary Witter Selby of Beaufort, SC. He also had five grandchildren: Ashley Marie (Jordan) Benusa of Hong Kong; Taylor James Jordan of Boston, MA; Zachary Thomas Jordan of Waterbury, CT; Senior Airman Robert Mathew Selby of Davis Monthan Air Force Base Tucson, AZ, and Thomas Lee Selby of Beaufort, SC. Funeral Services will be held on January 14th at 11:00 am at St. John's Lutheran Church, 157 Lady's Island Drive, Beaufort, SC. The family will receive friends at a reception at the church following the service. The burial service will take place at West Point Military Academy National Cemetery on January 24, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. Reception to follow the service. Donations can be made to the Valparaiso University, in care of Mathew Witter Memorial Endowed Scholarship, 1100 Campus Dr. S., Valparaiso, IN 46383 and/or St. John's Lutheran Church in Beaufort, SC in lieu of flowers.

