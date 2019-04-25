Guest Book View Sign Service Information Island Funeral Home & Crematory 4 Cardinal Road Hilton Head Island , SC 29926 (843)-681-4400 Memorial service 11:00 AM Christ Episcopal Church Shaker Heights , OH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Leigh Carter Leigh Carter passed away peacefully on Thursday April 11, 2019 at his Moss Creek home in Hilton Head, SC. He was the son of General William Vaulx Carter and Margaret Barker Woodbury Carter. He is predeceased by his wife, Mary, his three brothers, Bill, Woody and David and is survived by his sister-in-law Sabra. Leigh was born at the Presidio in San Francisco and spent his early years in Hawaii, Baltimore and Washington before settling in Cleveland, Ohio. In later years he spent his winters in Moss Creek and his summers in Cleveland and the Rhode Island shore at his family home. Leigh joined the Army Air Corp in 1945 and trained as a fighter pilot. He never lost his love of flying and aviation. After the Army, he attended Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia. Upon graduation, he joined Tremco Manufacturing Company where he rose to be President and CEO. Upon the sale of Tremco to BFGoodrich, he became President and COO of that company. He was instrumental in transforming that Company into a leading supplier to the aviation and aerospace industry. He retired from BFG in 1990. Leigh served on the boards of a number of Fortune 500 companies but his real interest was mentoring entrepreneurs building their businesses. Leigh was highly respected by his many business acquaintances and remained in contact with them up until his passing. Leigh was married to his childhood sweetheart, Mary Wadsworth Wood, for 64 years. He met her when they were toddlers down the street from one another in Rhode Island. He and Mary raised four children, Giles, Bill (Debbie), Margaret (Craig) and Leigh. He has 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Leigh was a much-loved father, grandfather, great grandfather and uncle. He was extremely generous and took a great interest in all the generations. The entire family gathered in Rhode Island each summer and spent many hours on the water and at the beach together. He and Mary enjoyed traveling. They made many trips to England, Bermuda and Europe and loved all things English. One of his other passions was studying family history. Leigh spend much time and travelled the country researching and documenting his ancestors going back to the 1600's. Leigh was also very interested in the Arts community and was a Life Trustee of the Cleveland Museum of Art as well as a Trustee of Telfair Museum in Savannah. Leigh also enjoyed golf, tennis and paddle tennis and at many family matches enjoyed being on the winning team! A memorial service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church in Shaker Heights on May 11, 2019 at 11am with a reception to follow at The Country Club. Leigh will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery thereafter. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to The Cleveland Museum of Art or Christ Episcopal Church in Leigh's memory. Arrangements by The Island Funeral Home and Crematory.

