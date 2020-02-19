Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leilani Rose Dale Harper. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Leilani Rose Dale Harper 07/02/1949 02/13/2020 Married 49 years to David L. Harper in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple on December 11, 1970. She is the mother to 5 children: Christopher, Jennifer, Robert, Douglas and John, all born in Beaufort, SC. She first met Dave working at Walker Bank & Trust where he was a teller and she in general ledger/bookkeeper. The first words these two spoke to each other were "hi this is Dave, I need to clear a customer's check for cashing". Some of these words were engraved on the back of her wedding band: "Hi, this is Dave". Lani was a military dependent who lived all over the world. She graduated from Fayetteville High School prior to moving to Provo. It was love at first sight. Her smiling countenance attracted me to her. We knew we would spend not only the rest of our lives together but eternity. We soon found ourselves moving to Beaufort, South Carolina where Dave worked in the Woods & Woods Accounting Firm and Lani became skilled as a legal secretary. Lani had a beautiful singing voice having sung in groups and choirs wherever she was. She started attending the University of South Carolina Beaufort where she graduated with a bachelor's degree in history. She continued her education with a master's degree in counseling. Her grades were always excellent as she loved to attend the classes at the university. She worked for the University after graduation in the military programs at both the Air Station and Parris Island. She had a gifted ability to aid the military students in accomplishing their education goals. Later she chose to go into the drug counseling field where few addicts survive, let alone break the habit. She worked hard even to save the one. She is survived by her five children and eight grandchildren. A memorial service will be held Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 6 PM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located on Highway 280 in Burton (just up the road from the Shell Point Shopping Center). In lieu of flowers, Lani would want you to give to any organization that helps the needy and the "one" that is lost. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

