Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lenore Blake "Lee" Stevenson. View Sign



Lenore Blake "Lee" Stevenson Lenore Blake "Lee" Stevenson, 93, of Lady's Island, died Saturday, March 30, 2019 at NHC-Bluffton. Mrs. Stevenson was born on February 19, 1926 in Muskogee, OK and was the daughter of the late Walter J and Claire Finnigan Blake. Mrs. Stevenson was a 1947 graduate of Coker College. She was a former teacher at Beaufort Elementary School. Mrs. Stevenson was associated with the Beaufort Literacy Program in their tutoring program and read on the radio for the SC association for the Blind. She was a member of St. Peters Catholic Church. She was preceeded in death by her husband James Carroll Stevenson, her daughter Mary Claire Naulder, her son Carl Frederick (Rick), her grandson Christian McDonald, her granddaughters Siobhan and Emily McDonald, and her great-granddaughter Teagan McDonald. Mrs. Stevenson is survived by a son Michael Blake Stevenson of Beaufort, SC; a daughter Laura Stevenson McDonald of North Pole, AK; grandchildren Jessica Sauls, Austin Somerton, Lauren Horry and Devin McDonald; great-grandchildren Gage Rountree, Michael Bashlor, Daniel Boyn, Jackson Horry, Ben Horry, and Tristan Gilbert, Sophie Somerton and Liam Somerton. The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:30 p.m., Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Copeland Funeral Service. A prayer service will be held at 3:30 p.m., Sunday at the Copeland Funeral Service Chapel. A Mass of the Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m., Monday, April 8, 2019 at St. Peter's Catholic Church. Burial will be held 1:00 p.m., Monday at St. Lawrence Cemetery, Charleston, SC. Please share your thoughts and stories about Mrs. Stevenson by visiting www.copelandfuneralservice.com Copeland Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements. Published in The Island Packet on Apr. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close