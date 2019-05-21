Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leona (Lee) Springer. View Sign Service Information Island Funeral Home & Crematory 4 Cardinal Road Hilton Head Island , SC 29926 (843)-681-4400 Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM St Francis by the Sea Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Leona (Lee) Springer Leona (Lee) Springer, age 82,of Hilton Head Island, SC passed away suddenly on Monday, May 13, 2019. She was born February 20, 1937, in Cleveland, Ohio, daughter of the late Kenneth and Gizella King. Lee was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Dr. Donald L Springer; and brother Kenneth King, Jr. She is survived by her children, Michelle (Dr. Richard Nelson), Laurene Davis, Donald Ladd (Angela), and Noelle (Rock Blanco); sisters Diane Barr and Donna Sandiford; and eleven grandchildren. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her. Lee was a devoted and loving wife and mother first and foremost. She was very proud of her family and enjoyed being "Nana" to her grandchildren, always looking forward to their frequent visits. Lee was kind-hearted and generous with a witty sense of humor who always loved a good laugh. She enjoyed equestrian riding, country living, playing and watching tennis, baking cookies for family and friends, and maintaining her garden with flowers. Lee was an avid reader who loved a good historical or romantic novel on her Kindle. She relished her time sewing, knitting, and quilting with many of her quilts earning her awards and recognition for her unique style and patterns. And, she always enjoyed the time during family visits for a competitive game of Uno. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St Francis by the Sea Catholic Church on Saturday, May 25 at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations in her name to the Hilton Head Humane Association, PO Box 21790, HHI, SC 29925. (

Leona (Lee) Springer Leona (Lee) Springer, age 82,of Hilton Head Island, SC passed away suddenly on Monday, May 13, 2019. She was born February 20, 1937, in Cleveland, Ohio, daughter of the late Kenneth and Gizella King. Lee was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Dr. Donald L Springer; and brother Kenneth King, Jr. She is survived by her children, Michelle (Dr. Richard Nelson), Laurene Davis, Donald Ladd (Angela), and Noelle (Rock Blanco); sisters Diane Barr and Donna Sandiford; and eleven grandchildren. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her. Lee was a devoted and loving wife and mother first and foremost. She was very proud of her family and enjoyed being "Nana" to her grandchildren, always looking forward to their frequent visits. Lee was kind-hearted and generous with a witty sense of humor who always loved a good laugh. She enjoyed equestrian riding, country living, playing and watching tennis, baking cookies for family and friends, and maintaining her garden with flowers. Lee was an avid reader who loved a good historical or romantic novel on her Kindle. She relished her time sewing, knitting, and quilting with many of her quilts earning her awards and recognition for her unique style and patterns. And, she always enjoyed the time during family visits for a competitive game of Uno. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St Francis by the Sea Catholic Church on Saturday, May 25 at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations in her name to the Hilton Head Humane Association, PO Box 21790, HHI, SC 29925. ( www.hhhumane.org ) or the Sacred Heart Southern Missions; 6050 Hwy 161; Walls, MS 38680. Arrangements by The Island Funeral Home and Crematory. islandfuneralhome.com Published in The Island Packet on May 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close