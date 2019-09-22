Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonard James Phillips. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Leonard James Phillips Leonard James Phillips of Mount Pleasant, SC passed away July 29, 2019 after a two-year battle with brain cancer. Lennie was the son of Mary Ellen Benedetto Phillips and Richard N. Phillips of Hilton Head Island and was born August 1, 1973 in Indianapolis. He attended Elkhart Central High in Elkhart, IN until the family moved to Cooper City, FL in 1989. He was an outstanding water polo player for Cooper City High in his Jr. and Sr. years, and as a Sr., he was the MVP for the state of FL in 1992 after Cooper City finished 25-0 and won the FL State Championship. He also was selected to the "First Team All American" by the National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches of America. Lennie played water polo for the University of Maryland for 4 years beginning in 1992, and was the MVP at Maryland in his So, Jr and Sr years. He majored in Kinesiology, and was a Dean's List student. Lennie initially worked in software design after graduation, but in 2008 joined Cepheid Molecular Diagnostic Company as a Sales Rep. Cepheid is an American company that develops, manufactures and markets fully integrated systems for testing in the clinical market, and for application in its original non-clinical market. The company's systems enable rapid, sophisticated molecular testing for organisms and genetic-based diseases by automating otherwise complex manual laboratory procedures. Lennie was very successful at Cepheid, earning the "President's Club" award for outstanding performance in 6 of the 11 years he was with Cepheid. At the time of his passing, Lennie's position was that of a Sr. Instrument Specialist. Cepheid is also considering institution of an annual award for outstanding service to the company entitled the Lennie Phillips Award, which would be presented each year to the Cepheid employee who consistently demonstrates the positive qualities of service to the company and its customers that Lennie expressed for over 11 years. On July 24, 2009, Lennie married Amanda Bender of Baltimore, MD. The wedding was on the Hilton Head Island beach, which they both loved. They lived in Kensington, MD near Washington, D.C. until early 2018, at which time they had a house built in Mount Pleasant, SC to live near Lennie's brother, Jason, and his family. They moved into their new house in early June of 2018. Lennie loved U. of Maryland sports, and he was always a football season ticket holder. He was a very fit person, running marathons and half marathons every year. In 2011, he participated in the Louisville, KY "Ironman Triathlon" in which the participant swims 2 miles, bikes 112 miles, and then runs a typical 26-mile marathon, all in immediate succession. The participant must finish within 17 hours to obtain the "Ironman" designation. Lennie finished in just over 12 hours. Lennie is survived by his parents, brother Jason of Mount Pleasant, and sisters Angela Hawkins of Charlottesville, VA, Jocelyn Antonelli of Granger, IN, and Jennifer Phillips of South Bend, IN. A Celebration of Lennie's life will be held at the Maritime Museum in Annapolis, MD on September 27. Lennie's siblings and friends have established the "Lennie Phillips Student/Athlete Endowed Scholarship" at the U of Maryland. Donations to the scholarship can be made via:

Leonard James Phillips Leonard James Phillips of Mount Pleasant, SC passed away July 29, 2019 after a two-year battle with brain cancer. Lennie was the son of Mary Ellen Benedetto Phillips and Richard N. Phillips of Hilton Head Island and was born August 1, 1973 in Indianapolis. He attended Elkhart Central High in Elkhart, IN until the family moved to Cooper City, FL in 1989. He was an outstanding water polo player for Cooper City High in his Jr. and Sr. years, and as a Sr., he was the MVP for the state of FL in 1992 after Cooper City finished 25-0 and won the FL State Championship. He also was selected to the "First Team All American" by the National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches of America. Lennie played water polo for the University of Maryland for 4 years beginning in 1992, and was the MVP at Maryland in his So, Jr and Sr years. He majored in Kinesiology, and was a Dean's List student. Lennie initially worked in software design after graduation, but in 2008 joined Cepheid Molecular Diagnostic Company as a Sales Rep. Cepheid is an American company that develops, manufactures and markets fully integrated systems for testing in the clinical market, and for application in its original non-clinical market. The company's systems enable rapid, sophisticated molecular testing for organisms and genetic-based diseases by automating otherwise complex manual laboratory procedures. Lennie was very successful at Cepheid, earning the "President's Club" award for outstanding performance in 6 of the 11 years he was with Cepheid. At the time of his passing, Lennie's position was that of a Sr. Instrument Specialist. Cepheid is also considering institution of an annual award for outstanding service to the company entitled the Lennie Phillips Award, which would be presented each year to the Cepheid employee who consistently demonstrates the positive qualities of service to the company and its customers that Lennie expressed for over 11 years. On July 24, 2009, Lennie married Amanda Bender of Baltimore, MD. The wedding was on the Hilton Head Island beach, which they both loved. They lived in Kensington, MD near Washington, D.C. until early 2018, at which time they had a house built in Mount Pleasant, SC to live near Lennie's brother, Jason, and his family. They moved into their new house in early June of 2018. Lennie loved U. of Maryland sports, and he was always a football season ticket holder. He was a very fit person, running marathons and half marathons every year. In 2011, he participated in the Louisville, KY "Ironman Triathlon" in which the participant swims 2 miles, bikes 112 miles, and then runs a typical 26-mile marathon, all in immediate succession. The participant must finish within 17 hours to obtain the "Ironman" designation. Lennie finished in just over 12 hours. Lennie is survived by his parents, brother Jason of Mount Pleasant, and sisters Angela Hawkins of Charlottesville, VA, Jocelyn Antonelli of Granger, IN, and Jennifer Phillips of South Bend, IN. A Celebration of Lennie's life will be held at the Maritime Museum in Annapolis, MD on September 27. Lennie's siblings and friends have established the "Lennie Phillips Student/Athlete Endowed Scholarship" at the U of Maryland. Donations to the scholarship can be made via: https://giving.umd.edu Search Lennie Phillips. Published in The Island Packet on Sept. 22, 2019

