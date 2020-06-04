Leroy "Roy" Benton, Jr. Leroy "Roy" Benton, Jr., 88, widower of Geraldine Benton, of Beaufort, SC, died peacefully at home with his son by his side on Sunday, May 30, 2020. Service will be held at a later date. He was born on October 27, 1931 at Hutton Plantation on the Edisto River. Mr. Benton work history includes Peoples Bank, Termplan Loans, Beaufort Muffler and Beaufort County Assessor's Office where he retired. He was a U. S. Air Force veteran and was a member of Harmony Lodge #22. Roy is survived by his son, Wayne and his wife Kathy. He was preceded in death by his wife, Geri, his parents, Roy and Pearl, a brother, George, a sister Vergie. A special thanks to Tidewater Hospice for their compassion and care. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store