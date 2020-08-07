Leroy Gilbert Doe Card Of Thanks The Family Of The Late Pastor Leroy Gilbert Doe, acknowledges with deep appreciation, humbled hearts, and gratitude, the many kind and thoughtful expressions of love and sympathy shown. The many calls, cards, offers of service and gifts of love and prayers helped to ease the pain of sorrow on the loss of our brother. May God Bless each of you for whatever part you played in consoling our hearts. Cheryl V. Doe, Debra D. Scott, James Doe, Jr., Kenneth C. Doe



