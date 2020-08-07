1/1
Leroy Gilbert Doe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leroy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leroy Gilbert Doe Card Of Thanks The Family Of The Late Pastor Leroy Gilbert Doe, acknowledges with deep appreciation, humbled hearts, and gratitude, the many kind and thoughtful expressions of love and sympathy shown. The many calls, cards, offers of service and gifts of love and prayers helped to ease the pain of sorrow on the loss of our brother. May God Bless each of you for whatever part you played in consoling our hearts. Cheryl V. Doe, Debra D. Scott, James Doe, Jr., Kenneth C. Doe

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Island Packet on Aug. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved