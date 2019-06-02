Leslie Peter DeGroot, III June 15, 1935 May 30, 2019 Peter DeGroot, 83, passed away on May 30th in the hospital on Hilton Head Island, SC. Born and raised in LaGrange, Ill he was the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. L.P. DeGroot, Jr. He is survived by his wife of nearly 59 years, Mary Lee DeGroot and his four children, Missy (Alex) Elder, Mindy (Stu) Kiefer, Peter (Emily) DeGroot and Kurt (Caroline) DeGroot and ten grandchildren, Jake, Sam, Emma and Matthew Elder, Tyler, Ben and Charlie Kiefer, Finn DeGroot, Max and Lily DeGroot. He is preceded in death by his sister, Gretchen DeGroot Deniger. Peter graduated from Lyons Township High School in LaGrange, Ill. He received his Bachelor's degree from Purdue University and was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. He proudly served in the US Marine Corps at Quantico, VA. Peter started working with Inland Steel Company in Chicago in 1960 where he stayed for 40 years. He and his wife spent 38 years in Omaha, NE raising their family before retiring to Hilton Head. He was most proud of his service to his country and his family. Memorial donations can be made to the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway Triangle, VA 22172 or online at www.marineheritage.org Condolences may be expressed at islandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Island Packet on June 2, 2019