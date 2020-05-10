Lester L Lessig, Jr. Lester L. ("Jack") Lessig, Jr. passed away in Bluffton, South Carolina, on April 27, 2020. He was 90. Jack is survived by his sister, Mary Lessig Sieger, of Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, and his children, Kitty Lessig Lyman of Atlanta, Georgia, Lawrence Lessig (Bettina) of Brookline, Massachusetts, and Leslie Lessig Walker of Bluffton, South Carolina. He is survived as well by six grandchildren, Thomas James Lyman (Lindsay), Jonathan William Lyman, Hope Lessig, Willem Dakota Neuefeind Lessig, Lani Neuefeind Lessig, Samantha Tess Neuefeind Lessig, two great-grandchildren, James Lawrence Lyman and Cleo Frances Lyman, and a daughter-in-law, Pam Gallagher Lessig. He was predeceased by his wife, Patricia West Lessig (May 2019) and son, Robert C. Lessig, (June 2019). Jack was born on November 10, 1929, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Lester L. and Katherine Keen Lessig. He attended Lower Merion High School, and the University of Pennsylvania, where he was president of the Kappa Sigma fraternity. He graduated in 1952 with a degree in Civil Engineering, and served as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Airforce during the Korean War. Jack began his career with Bethlehem Steel in Bethlehem, and then Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and worked on-site in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Rapid City, South Dakota, Minot, North Dakota, and Quincy, Illinois. In 1965, the family moved to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, where Jack founded Williamsport Fabricators, Inc., a large structural steel fabricator, which would eventually employ more than 150 people, and built bridges and steel structures for large buildings across the north east, including One Liberty Place in Philadelphia, the State of Illinois Building in Chicago, and the Ice Skating Arena for the 1980 Lake Placid Olympics. The plant was acquired by High Steel Structures Inc. in 1985, and has become the largest of High Steel Structures' locations. Jack served as chairman of the Lycoming County Republicans for a short time during the 1980s, president of the Williamsport Rotary Club (1980-81), and Chairman of the Board for the Williamsport Area Community College, now Penn College of Technology. He was an active member of the Williamsport Country Club, and a member of the Christ Episcopal, and then Trinity Episcopal Church congregations. In 1988, Jack and Pat moved to Rose Hill Plantation, in Bluffton, South Carolina, where they lived for 30 years and helped build the Rose Hill community. Jack served as President of the Rose Hill Golf Club, and was an active member of the Rose Hill Men's Golf Association and Property Owners' Association. He was also an active member of Church of the Cross in Bluffton, where he was Captain of the Ushers for more than 20 years. In 2017, Pat and Jack moved to Bayshore on Hilton Head Island. At the time of his passing, Jack was a resident of Sprenger Health Care of Bluffton. His passing was unrelated to the COVID19 pandemic. A memorial will be scheduled once conditions permit. (Email jack@lessig.org to be notified of a date). The family would like to thank the staff and friends at Sprenger Health Care for their care and love in Jack's final weeks, as well as Hospice of the Low Country.



