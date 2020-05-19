Levy Leonard Walden
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Levy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Levy Leonard Walden Levy Leonard Walden, 71, of Ridgeland, SC passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 at his home. Levy was born July 1, 1948 in Darien, GA to the late Lemuel Walden and Nita Rozier Walden. He worked as a Master Electrician for Universal Studios and Disney World. A US Navy Veteran of Vietnam, he served with the Seabees. Levy was a Christian, avid NASCAR fan, loved cars and drag racing, and enjoyed going fishing. Levy is survived by his son, Jason B. Walden of Hilton Head, SC; daughter, Deanna Spahr (Eric) of Ridgeland, SC; brother, Harold Toups (Rose) of Cocoa Beach, FL; sisters, Wynell Toups Grey (Kenny) of Cocoa Beach, FL and Hilda Martin (Keith) of Kansas City, MO; aunt, Ruth Health of Darien, GA; and grandchildren, Jason Blue Walden, II, McKenzie Vallance, Chloe Spahr, Sophia Spahr, and Elliana Vallance. Sauls Funeral Home of Ridgeland is assisting the family with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Island Packet on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sauls Funeral Home
310 West Adams Street
Ridgeland, SC 29936
(843) 726-5535
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved