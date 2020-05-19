Levy Leonard Walden Levy Leonard Walden, 71, of Ridgeland, SC passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 at his home. Levy was born July 1, 1948 in Darien, GA to the late Lemuel Walden and Nita Rozier Walden. He worked as a Master Electrician for Universal Studios and Disney World. A US Navy Veteran of Vietnam, he served with the Seabees. Levy was a Christian, avid NASCAR fan, loved cars and drag racing, and enjoyed going fishing. Levy is survived by his son, Jason B. Walden of Hilton Head, SC; daughter, Deanna Spahr (Eric) of Ridgeland, SC; brother, Harold Toups (Rose) of Cocoa Beach, FL; sisters, Wynell Toups Grey (Kenny) of Cocoa Beach, FL and Hilda Martin (Keith) of Kansas City, MO; aunt, Ruth Health of Darien, GA; and grandchildren, Jason Blue Walden, II, McKenzie Vallance, Chloe Spahr, Sophia Spahr, and Elliana Vallance. Sauls Funeral Home of Ridgeland is assisting the family with arrangements.



