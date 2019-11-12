Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lewis Greenly. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Lewis Greenly, M.D. Lewis Allen Greenly, M.D., 70, of New York City died Saturday morning, November 9, 2019. Dr. Greenly was born and raised in Beaufort, SC, the son of Sam and Lucille Greenly. His grandfather, Leopold Schoenberg, owned the Beaufort Home Bakery, widely remembered for its donuts and pecan pies. Dr. Greenly graduated from Beaufort High School, the University of Michigan, the Medical University of South Carolina College of Medicine, and the Harvard University Graduate School of Education. He completed his psychiatry residency program at Mt. Sinai Hospital, New York, where he was Chief Resident. For 34 years Dr. Greenly worked at FEGS, Federated Employment and Guidance Services -- first as Medical Director, then as Chief of Psychiatry. He was dedicated to making a difference in the lives of patients and students. In 1981, he received the Richard L. Scharf, M.D. Memorial Award for Excellence in Teaching -- Department of Psychiatry, The Mount Sinai Hospital. He continued to serve as Clinical Instructor, Psychiatry, at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York. Throughout his career Dr. Greenly pursued his passion for theater. New York City's Broadway community will miss one of its most avid fans. He is survived by his husband, Dr. Anthony Amodia, his best friend of 40 years and husband since November 2015. Also surviving is older brother, Michael Greenly in NYC and his husband, Tony Smith. In addition is younger brother, Robert Greenly in Newton, Massachusetts; sister-in-law Ricky Greenly and Dr. Greenly's two nieces. Laura and Savannah. He was close, as well, with his theatre-going cousin, Susan Reznik of Queens, NY. Unfailingly polite and charming, Dr. Greenly was considered by many the epitome of a "Southern Gentleman." Graveside services and burial will be held at the Beth Israel Cemetery, 906 Bladen Street, Beaufort at 11:00am on Wednesday, November 13. Donations may be made in Dr. Greenly's memory to the Beth Israel Synagogue, 401 Scott Street, P.O. Box 328, Beaufort, SC 29902 or to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, 165 W 46th St #1300, New York, NY 10036. Funeral arrangements by Copeland funeral home.

