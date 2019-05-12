Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lewis Paul Palombo. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lewis Paul Palombo March 14, 1930 May 7, 2019 Lewis P. Palombo, age 89, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday evening, May 7, 2019. Born in the Bronx, NY, he grew up in Ossining, NY. He spent quite a few years of his adult life living in South Carolina before relocating to New Jersey. A graduate of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, NY, Lewis worked the majority of his life as a chemical engineer for Tenneco, Inc. in various divisions and locations. He was a man who wanted to live life to the fullest and encouraged all around him to do the same. He was an inspiration to everyone, and helped others to do their best. He loved his family deeply and was a well loved member of every community he lived in. He was preceded in death by his parents, Pauline and Mario Palombo and his first wife, Sherrell Chambers Palombo their child, Sherry Palombo, a step son, Michael Epinger. Lewis is survived by his wife Christine Palombo, his children; Tam Wilson, Mark Palombo, Todd Palombo (Laurie), his step children Kathleen Froelich (Brian) and Kristin Vallaster. His grandchildren; Shann Williams (Johnnathan), Michael Wilson (Lauren), Britty Wilson, Corey Palombo (Heather), Forrest Palombo (Paulina), Lewis Palombo, Jessica Palombo, Brian Palombo, Annie Palombo and Todd Palombo. His step grandchildren Christina Froelich, Megan Froelich, Gillian Vallaster, Abigail Vallaster, Nicolette Vallaster and Colin Vallaster . He is also survived by seven great grandchildren. Relatives and friends may attend the memorial visitation from 10:30 am to 11:30 on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the D'Elia Funeral Home, 1300 Vermont Avenue, Lakewood, NJ. A committal service will follow at 11:45AM at St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery in Lakewood, NJ in the Calvary Gardens section . There will be a celebration of his life at Tidal Creek Fellowship on Friday, May 17, at 3:00 pm, 290 Brickyard Point Rd S. Beaufort, SC 29907. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . Known for his sense of humor, outgoing personality and love of life, Lew leaves behind many smiling faces and happy memories.

Lewis Paul Palombo March 14, 1930 May 7, 2019 Lewis P. Palombo, age 89, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday evening, May 7, 2019. Born in the Bronx, NY, he grew up in Ossining, NY. He spent quite a few years of his adult life living in South Carolina before relocating to New Jersey. A graduate of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, NY, Lewis worked the majority of his life as a chemical engineer for Tenneco, Inc. in various divisions and locations. He was a man who wanted to live life to the fullest and encouraged all around him to do the same. He was an inspiration to everyone, and helped others to do their best. He loved his family deeply and was a well loved member of every community he lived in. He was preceded in death by his parents, Pauline and Mario Palombo and his first wife, Sherrell Chambers Palombo their child, Sherry Palombo, a step son, Michael Epinger. Lewis is survived by his wife Christine Palombo, his children; Tam Wilson, Mark Palombo, Todd Palombo (Laurie), his step children Kathleen Froelich (Brian) and Kristin Vallaster. His grandchildren; Shann Williams (Johnnathan), Michael Wilson (Lauren), Britty Wilson, Corey Palombo (Heather), Forrest Palombo (Paulina), Lewis Palombo, Jessica Palombo, Brian Palombo, Annie Palombo and Todd Palombo. His step grandchildren Christina Froelich, Megan Froelich, Gillian Vallaster, Abigail Vallaster, Nicolette Vallaster and Colin Vallaster . He is also survived by seven great grandchildren. Relatives and friends may attend the memorial visitation from 10:30 am to 11:30 on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the D'Elia Funeral Home, 1300 Vermont Avenue, Lakewood, NJ. A committal service will follow at 11:45AM at St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery in Lakewood, NJ in the Calvary Gardens section . There will be a celebration of his life at Tidal Creek Fellowship on Friday, May 17, at 3:00 pm, 290 Brickyard Point Rd S. Beaufort, SC 29907. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . Known for his sense of humor, outgoing personality and love of life, Lew leaves behind many smiling faces and happy memories. Published in The Island Packet on May 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.