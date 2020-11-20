1/
Lillian Carter
1946 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lillian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lillian Carter
January 18, 1946 - November 17, 2020
Port Royal, South Carolina - Lillian "Ceil" May Carter, 74, of Port Royal, SC, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 11:00am at Bethel Tabernacle with interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Mrs. Carter was born on January 18, 1946 in Wilmington, DE. She is the daughter of the late Joseph Ritchie and Lillian Fleetwood Ritchie.
Surviving is her husband, John Carter, Sr.; son John Carter, Jr., and his children Joshua, John-David and Sussanah; son Mark Carter (Taby) and their children Sharon and Sarah; son Joseph Carter, Sr. (Nicole) and their sons Adam and Joseph Carter, Jr. and his children Leila, Layne and Demri; son Joshua Carter, Son Daniel Carter (Samantha) and their children Daniel, Jr. and Matthew; son Nathan Carter (Cherie) and their children Abigail, Caitlin and Victoria; son Peter Carter (Christina) and their children Peter Jr, Luke and Grace; son Paul Carter (Dalena) and their children Amanda, Naomi, Paul Jr. and William; and son Stephen Carter (Ann) and their children Stephen Jr., Samuel and Elizabeth.
Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

Published in The Island Packet on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Bethel Tabernacle
Funeral services provided by
ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME
611 ROBERT SMALLS PKWY
Beaufort, SC 29906-9070
(843) 524-7144
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved