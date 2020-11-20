Lillian Carter

January 18, 1946 - November 17, 2020

Port Royal, South Carolina - Lillian "Ceil" May Carter, 74, of Port Royal, SC, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 11:00am at Bethel Tabernacle with interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Mrs. Carter was born on January 18, 1946 in Wilmington, DE. She is the daughter of the late Joseph Ritchie and Lillian Fleetwood Ritchie.

Surviving is her husband, John Carter, Sr.; son John Carter, Jr., and his children Joshua, John-David and Sussanah; son Mark Carter (Taby) and their children Sharon and Sarah; son Joseph Carter, Sr. (Nicole) and their sons Adam and Joseph Carter, Jr. and his children Leila, Layne and Demri; son Joshua Carter, Son Daniel Carter (Samantha) and their children Daniel, Jr. and Matthew; son Nathan Carter (Cherie) and their children Abigail, Caitlin and Victoria; son Peter Carter (Christina) and their children Peter Jr, Luke and Grace; son Paul Carter (Dalena) and their children Amanda, Naomi, Paul Jr. and William; and son Stephen Carter (Ann) and their children Stephen Jr., Samuel and Elizabeth.

Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.





Published in The Island Packet on Nov. 20, 2020.