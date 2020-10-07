Lillian Warren

April 6, 1926 - October 2, 2020

Hilton Head, South Carolina - Lillian Givens Warren of Hilton Head, age 94, died peacefully on October 2, in her home after a long and happy life. Born in Caracas, Venezuela, Lillian lived much of her life on the Main Line of Philadelphia where she graduated from Agnus Irwin School. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 64 years, James F. Warren, Jr. She is survived by her children Winkie LaForce of Chapel Hill, NC, Jamie Warren of Carmel, California, and David and Fred Warren of Hilton Head, SC, as well as her daughters-in-law Sally Warren, Peggy Warren, and Kristin Warren.

Lillian held a special place in her heart for her seven grandchildren Jennifer LaForce, Kevin LaForce, David Warren Jr., Lindsay Kelley, James F. Warren IV., Gregory Warren, and Sam Warren, who, in turn, adored their "Mimi." Lillian also had seven great-grandchildren.

Lillian excelled in interior decorating, beautifying many homes on the Main Line as a part of her company Warren/Kirk Interiors. Another passion was flower arranging where she was a member of Seed and Weed Garden Club in Philadelphia and the Flower Guild at All Saints Church on Hilton Head. Lillian's family also filled their homes with many of her paintings that she so enjoyed doing over the years.

Lillian spent many summers at the Little Egg Harbor Yacht Club in Beach Haven, NJ. She treasured the many friends she made there. It brought her much joy that her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren also love the shore, as they continue the Warren family tradition to visit there every summer.

Each Easter, on Mimi's birthday, her family would come together for a festive celebration of her birthday. The family plans to do a celebration of her life this spring.

Memorial gifts can be made to Mission Vision, Inc c/o 69 Sparwheel, Hilton Head, SC 29926 or to Hospice Compassus, 10911 N. Jacob Smart Blvd. Suite 1, Ridgeland, SC 29936.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store