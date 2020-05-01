Linda Burgamy Young Hilton Head Island, SC Linda Burgamy Young of Hilton Head Island, SC entered into eternal rest at home on Monday, April 27, 2020. She was born in Washington, GA to the late Charles Harold Burgamy and Martha Julia Lyons Burgamy. Mrs. Young lived in Thomson, GA where she graduated from Thomson High School, and graduated from Augusta Beauty College. She owned and operated Young's Styles in Thomson, GA for many years before moving to Hilton Head Island, SC in1996. She continued her hair styling career in Hilton Head. She enjoyed attending church with her daughter and son-in-law in Easley and with her daughter in Hilton Head, SC. Mrs.Young was preceded in death by her husband Phillip Edward Young, and is survived by her daughters, Carlin Young Hardin and her husband Patrick Hardin from Easley, SC, Marly Lyons Young and her fiancé Daniel Hendry from Hilton Head Island, and son Jason Craig Butler from Orlando, FL. Mrs. Young had a real hunger for life, she loved music, culinary arts, gardening and the beach. She will always be remembered for the deep love and compassion she had for her daughters, Marly and Carlin and her son Jay. The family is planning a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations would kindly be accepted for Hospice Care of the Low Country and the HiltonHeadIsland Humane Society.



