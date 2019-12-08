Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Foley Smith. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Linda Foley Smith Linda Foley Smith passed away peacefully November 30, 2019 at Broad Creek Care Center after a long illness. Linda was born in Hackensack, New Jersey to Charles and Margaret Foley on December 19, 1935. She graduated from St. Cecilia HS in Englewood, NJ and received a BS Degree in Biology from Seton Hill College in Greensburg, PA. Following graduation, she was employed by Charles Pfizer as a Research Assistant. Linda is survived by her husband of 60 years, Bob Smith and their four children; Jeffrey R. Smith and his wife Mara of Highland Park, IL, Bryan C. Smith and his wife Cheryl of Modesto, CA, Maureen E. Kinray and her husband Chris of Glastonbury, CT, and Regan F. Smith and his wife Libby of Eden Prairie, MN. She is also survived by her sister, Charline Kennedy of Orlando, FL and seven grandchildren; Liam, Caleigh, Shannon, Anna, Miles, Delaney, Leah and one great grandchild, Sunny. After moving to Hilton Head from Decatur, IL, Linda was an active volunteer at VIM and worked with children with reading difficulties. Linda was an avid reader and enjoyed working on crossword puzzles. She loved playing bridge and the challenges of golf. Linda also loved to travel. She and Bob were able to visit and enjoy the experiences of many countries. Most of all, Linda cherished the many friendships she made over the years. "I've been blessed with a full and rewarding life. One cannot ask for more." A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, December 14, 10:30 AM at St. Francis by the Sea Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, Linda would want any memorial gifts be made to St. Francis Catholic School Education Fund, 45 Beach City Rd, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926, Hospice of the Lowcountry, or a .

