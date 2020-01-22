Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Gail Clapp. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Linda Gail Clapp 74, of Hilton Head Island, wife of Richard E. Clapp, died January 17, 2020. Linda was born in New Jersey on October 30,1945 and married Richard Clapp in N.J. on January 3,1987. They lived in N.J. until 1993 and moved to Hilton Head Island that year. Linda and Richard lived in Sea Pines for 5 years and in Port Royal Plantation for 21 years. Linda has a son, Greg Roper, by a prior marriage and he lives in Billing, Montana and has a wife, Rachael. Linda was a member of the Society of Animal Artists and sold many paintings in New Jersey. The SOAA is devoted to promoting excellence in the portrayal of animals and a jury votes on the quality of a painting before accepting a painter as a member. She was also a member of the Art League of Hilton Head and later a member of the Society of Bluffton Artists. She also made and painted pottery and made jewelry for sale. She also worked with Megan McCombs and designed, built and painted sets for Plays that Megan produced and directed at the Art Center of Coastal Carolina. This was probably the most enjoyable time of Linda's life. Linda helped a few friends learn to paint, was an avid reader, had a good memory, keen sense of humor, sense of logic and could discuss politics and other subjects with others. Her burial service will be private.

Linda Gail Clapp 74, of Hilton Head Island, wife of Richard E. Clapp, died January 17, 2020. Linda was born in New Jersey on October 30,1945 and married Richard Clapp in N.J. on January 3,1987. They lived in N.J. until 1993 and moved to Hilton Head Island that year. Linda and Richard lived in Sea Pines for 5 years and in Port Royal Plantation for 21 years. Linda has a son, Greg Roper, by a prior marriage and he lives in Billing, Montana and has a wife, Rachael. Linda was a member of the Society of Animal Artists and sold many paintings in New Jersey. The SOAA is devoted to promoting excellence in the portrayal of animals and a jury votes on the quality of a painting before accepting a painter as a member. She was also a member of the Art League of Hilton Head and later a member of the Society of Bluffton Artists. She also made and painted pottery and made jewelry for sale. She also worked with Megan McCombs and designed, built and painted sets for Plays that Megan produced and directed at the Art Center of Coastal Carolina. This was probably the most enjoyable time of Linda's life. Linda helped a few friends learn to paint, was an avid reader, had a good memory, keen sense of humor, sense of logic and could discuss politics and other subjects with others. Her burial service will be private. Published in The Island Packet on Jan. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close