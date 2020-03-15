Linda Jean Fabian Linda Jean Fabian, 67, wife of James "Jim" Fabian, Jr., of Beaufort, SC, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Beaufort Memorial Hospital. Services will be held at a later date. Linda was born on July 16, 1952 in Kittery, Maine. She is the daughter of the late Everett Moses Muchmore and Mary Hackett Jaskiewicz. Surviving in addition to her husband, Jim, are one daughter, Carrie Adkins (Dean) and one son, Jimmy Fabian (Stacy); three brothers, Mike Muchmore, Timmy and Tommy Jaskiewicz; three sisters, Sue Partridge, Kathie Massalon and Terri Throne; six grandchildren, Hunter, Brice, Tyson, James, Caylin, Bradley and one great grandson, Rhodes. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Butch and George. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Friends of Caroline Hospice or Donate Life America. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

