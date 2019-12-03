Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Louise Pender Herring. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Linda Louise Pender Herring Linda Louise Pender Herring, 76, of Beaufort, SC, wife of John Herring Jr., died Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Roper Hospice Cottage, Mt. Pleasant, SC Linda owned and operated Herring Truck Rentals in Port Royal, SC for more than 35 years. At this time, Herring Truck Rentals will remain open and will close Thursday, December 5, 2019, in remembrance of all that Linda did for her customers and the community. Survivors include: husband, John Herring, Jr. of Beaufort, SC, two sons, Jay Herring, and Robbie Herring of Beaufort SC, one daughter, DeAna Sutler of Charleston SC, two brothers, Johnny Pender and Jimmy Pender of Beaufort, SC, one sister, Hazel Pender of Beaufort, SC, 4 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Copeland Funeral Service. A funeral service for Linda will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Copeland Funeral Service Chapel. Burial will follow in Beaufort Memorial Gardens. Please share your thoughts and stories about Linda by visiting

