Linda P. Kinder Linda P. Kinder (nee Pukey), age 71, of North Ridgeville, OH passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Ames Family Hospice House in Westlake. She was born in Clarksburg, West Virginia and had been a resident of Beaufort, South Carolina for 22 years, recently moving to North Ridgeville. She worked as a store manager for Exxon for many years, retiring in 2016. Linda enjoyed crossword puzzles, arts and crafts, walking and baking for the fire department. Survivors include her sons, Damon (Danisha) Fields of North Ridgeville, Michael Fields of Florida; grandchildren, Brittanee Fields, Brandon Fields, Scott Martin and Brian Fields; sister, Jean (Tom) Hughes of Louisiana; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Jerry Fields; parents, Walter and Lucinda (nee Boals) Pukey; sister, Martha Saunders. Services will be private. Arrangements are under the care of Bogner Family Funeral Home, North Ridgeville. To send an online condolence, please visit www.bognerfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Island Packet on Nov. 24, 2019