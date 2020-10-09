Linda Spreadbury

July 11, 1958 - October 5, 2020

Bluffton, South Carolina - Linda Spreadbury, 62, of Bluffton, SC, formerly of Naperville, IL, passed away on October 5, 2020, at home with her loving husband of 5 years, Peter E Spreadbury, by her side.

Born July 11, 1958, in New York to the late William J. and Barbara Smith. Linda graduated from Masuk H.S. in Monroe CT, and graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign with a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering. She worked as a Chemical Engineer globally for more than 20 years that included Crawford, Murphy and Tilly, Inc. and Procon Inc. Linda spent time as the Co-Founder of an Environmental Newsletter geared towards her Engineering Field, sharing more environmentally friendly ideas. She was an avid world traveler with multiple trips to Europe including a cruise to the Greek Isles. Linda also had a deep love and appreciation for the Arts and Culture, frequenting Art Museums, the Opera and Symphonies. She chose to spend her retirement years in the Hilton Head, SC area. Linda was always deeply involved in activities with her grandchildren, nieces and nephews, ensuring each one felt special. Linda was a woman who loved life, family/friends and her Church and could always be counted on. It gave her great pleasure to help others in such ways as volunteering her time to read to Hospice patients and by sharing the love of her faith teaching Confirmation to young adults at Grace Church Cathedral Charleston. Her love of life was overcome by a cancer that took her from us all too soon.

Linda was preceded in death by her late husband Bernard J Vargo and was the adoring stepmother of Denise Vargo-Vincent and Brian (Desi) Vargo; dear grandmother of Jason, Stephanie, Alec and Rachel; beloved sister of William A. (Rachel) Smith and Caroline (Ed) Canales; she will be missed by her nieces and nephews and all those whose lives she touched. Visitation will be held from 12:30pm to 1:30pm Monday, October 12, 2020 at Sauls Funeral Home , 90 Simmonsville Road, Bluffton. Followed by a Funeral Service at 2 p.m. in the parking area of All Saints Episcopal Church, Hilton Head Island. Linda's wishes are to give back to others, so Family suggests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to All Saints Episcopal Church or Episcopal Relief and Development Fund.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store