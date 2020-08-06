Linda Virginia "Linda" Gault Linda Virginia "Linda" Gault, 86, of Bluffton, SC died Tuesday (August 4, 2020) at Benton House in Bluffton, following an extended illness. She was born June 4, 1934, in Parkersburg, WV to Roy Joseph and Estella V. (Snyder) Virden. Linda graduated as valedictorian from St. Marys High School, in St. Marys, WV in 1953. After graduation, she went to West Liberty State College where she obtained her 2 year secretarial degree. Linda worked at American Cyanamid for 8 years until she started raising a family and upon returning to the work force years later she worked for the Pleasants County Prosecuting Attorney and then for Bryant and White law offices until her retirement in 1996. Linda was an active member of the St. Marys United Methodist Church where she sang in the church choir and was a long time member of the St. Marys Eastern Star. She is survived by her loving family: daughters Jamie (Lisa) Gault of Okatie, SC and Mary (Scott) Sides of Rougemont, NC; Grandsons Alex (Amanda) Morgan of Astoria, NY, Fox (Faith) Morgan of Okatie, SC, Dalton and Zachary Sides of Rougemont, NC; nephews: Jay Gault, David, John, Michael and Rob Virden and niece Ann (Michael) Fornataro. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Gault, her parents, and her brothers, Gene and Joe Virden. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Mt. Harmony Baptist Church, 1655 Mt. Harmony Church Rd., Rougemont, NC 27572, followed by burial in Mt. Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 12:00 pm until the hour of the service at the church. Brooks and White Funeral Home in Roxboro, NC is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be sent to www.brooksandwhite.com
