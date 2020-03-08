Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Betz Cochrane. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lois Betz Cochrane Lois Betz Cochrane, born July 14, 1928 in Ligonier PA, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Sprenger Health Care of Port Royal. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, William F. Cochrane, her parents Hulda and Walter Betz, and four sisters Ada Marietta, Olive "Betsy" Hayes, Dorothy Scott Wilmoth and Jane Scott. Lois is survived by two children Brigitta Cochrane-Treanor and Grant Cochrane; two grandchildren Will and Hannah Cochrane. Her extended family includes son-in-law James Treanor and daughter -in-law Karen Cochrane. Lois graduated from Indiana State Teacher's College, Indiana, PA in 1949 with a B.S. degree. After college she taught school off and on for 8 years. During that time she was a handwriting supervisor for P.O. Peterson, Greensburg, PA for 3 years. In the 1960's, Lois was Treasurer/Secretary for "Cochrane & Pasfield" her husband's building business in Downingtown, PA. later in the 1990's, she was treasurer of her husband's business venture in Beaufort, SC - "Sea Island Mercantile & Provisioning LTD." Lois was a member of the Carteret Street United Methodist Church and was an avid bowler for many years. A graveside service for Lois will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Beaufort National Cemetery and the urn with her cremains will be placed with her husband, William. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cochrane Heart Center, in care of Beaufort Memorial Hospital. Please share your thoughts and stories about Lois by visiting

