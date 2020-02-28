Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Harrison Jennings. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lois Harrison Jennings On February 20, 2020, Lois Jennings, 86, was called home to be with the Lord. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard (B.W.) and Mae (Phearsdorf) Harrison, and the great love of her life, her husband, Duane Jennings. She leaves her brother Ivan (Ike) Harrison and her sister Winifred (Harrison) Childs. She is succeeded by her two daughters, Karyl Jennings and Karen Jennings. She has eight grandchildren, Erin Rabon Ethridge (Michael), Ryan Rabon, Aislinn Hebrink (Ben), Harrison Jennings, Risa Jennings, Ethan Jennings, Keegan Jennings, and Duncan Jennings. She also has one great-grandson, Paxson Hebrink. Lois was born and raised in Portville, New York. She was the youngest child in her family. She was a popular girl and did well in school and became a cheerleader in high school. She attended Portville Central School and then attended the Buffalo General Hospital School of Nursing RN program. She earned her bachelor's degree at SUNY Geneseo and her master's degree from the University of New Mexico. She had a fulfilling career as a nurse, nursing instructor, and director of nursing. Lois was an active member of the Portville United Methodist Church, the Order of the Eastern Star, and in recent years, the Daughters of the American Revolution. Lois possessed a lively spirit. Her presence was one easily remembered by those who met her. She had a passion for jigsaw puzzles, reading, and leisure activities involving the written word. She had an exceptionally green thumb, able to grow and revive plants with a singular talent. She enjoyed a variety of plants, and gardening brought her immense joy. She also very much enjoyed her family and friends, taking great pleasure from visiting with them. A memorial service will be held on February 29 at 2:30 at Primrose Retirement Community, Wasilla AK. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to .

