Lois Jean Hassett, of Hilton Head Island, has died peacefully in her home on April 13, 2020. She was 81 years old. Beloved in her community in Hilton Head, Lois was known for her sense of humor and positive outlook. She would lend an ear to to anyone, often over a cup of coffee. Lois was born in her favorite city, Chicago. It was there that she met her husband, Tom Hassett Sr. In the early 1960's, they moved to New Jersey, where they settled down and had a family, son Tom Jr. and daughter, Dana. Lois was a fashion model, appearing in several magazines. She also kept track of the finances for her husband's company, Tom Hassett designs. In 1991, Tom and Lois moved to Hilton Head, where they surrounded themselves with wonderful friends and neighbors. Lois was beautiful inside and out. Her gracious personality and big smile will be missed.



