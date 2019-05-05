Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Mason Towers. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lois Mason Towers Towers, Lois Mason 96, died peacefully in Norwood MA, April 27, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Lois was the unexpected twin of Frederic Ogden Mason and Helen Williams Pittman of Winnetka, Illinois, born on August 27, 1922. She attended the Northshore Country Day School and Bryn Mawr College. She was the great granddaughter of Roswell B. Mason, mayor of Chicago during the Great Fire of 1871, and a Mayflower descendent. At the start of WWII, she joined the civil service and worked at the Naval Air Station in Glenview, Illinois, where she met Navy pilot Charles Stewart Towers, her devoted husband for the next 70 years. She and Charlie (fondly known as Guv) raised four children in Lloyd Harbor, NY. She was a passionate gardener, a graceful tennis player, and a brave chief navigator in her husband's small plane. She loved cocktails at drink time, and had a large circle of devoted friends. Lovingly called "Dran" and revered by her family, she was best known for her entertaining story-telling. Her knowledge of history, literature, and family lore was unsurpassed. Her cheerful singing brightened each day, and her gentle humor endeared her to all. She and Charlie retired to Beaufort SC, Dedham MA, and then to New Pond Village, Walpole MA. They spent happy summers hosting grandchildren at their camp house on Curtis Pond in Calais, VT. She was predeceased by husband Charles, brothers Frederick and Roswell Mason, and son John Carstairs Towers. She is survived by three daughters, Helen (Penny) Wilber and husband Dennis of Plainfield Vermont; Lily Laing and husband Harley of Brunswick Maine; Diana McNamara and husband Bill of Dedham MA; grandchildren John Towers, Caroline Hukari, Charles Towers, Austin Wilber, Mason Wilber, Katherine Parkhurst, Robin Lidington, William McNamara, Jamie McNamara; and 10 great-grandchildren: Jack, Will, and Paige Towers; Henry and Lucy Hukari; Sam, Luke, and Ben Towers; Lily and Will Parkhurst; and Jack Lidington. A memorial celebration will be held this summer in Calais, Vermont. Condolences may be sent to George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 456 High St., Dedham MA, 02026 to be forwarded to the family. For online guestbook,

Lois Mason Towers Towers, Lois Mason 96, died peacefully in Norwood MA, April 27, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Lois was the unexpected twin of Frederic Ogden Mason and Helen Williams Pittman of Winnetka, Illinois, born on August 27, 1922. She attended the Northshore Country Day School and Bryn Mawr College. She was the great granddaughter of Roswell B. Mason, mayor of Chicago during the Great Fire of 1871, and a Mayflower descendent. At the start of WWII, she joined the civil service and worked at the Naval Air Station in Glenview, Illinois, where she met Navy pilot Charles Stewart Towers, her devoted husband for the next 70 years. She and Charlie (fondly known as Guv) raised four children in Lloyd Harbor, NY. She was a passionate gardener, a graceful tennis player, and a brave chief navigator in her husband's small plane. She loved cocktails at drink time, and had a large circle of devoted friends. Lovingly called "Dran" and revered by her family, she was best known for her entertaining story-telling. Her knowledge of history, literature, and family lore was unsurpassed. Her cheerful singing brightened each day, and her gentle humor endeared her to all. She and Charlie retired to Beaufort SC, Dedham MA, and then to New Pond Village, Walpole MA. They spent happy summers hosting grandchildren at their camp house on Curtis Pond in Calais, VT. She was predeceased by husband Charles, brothers Frederick and Roswell Mason, and son John Carstairs Towers. She is survived by three daughters, Helen (Penny) Wilber and husband Dennis of Plainfield Vermont; Lily Laing and husband Harley of Brunswick Maine; Diana McNamara and husband Bill of Dedham MA; grandchildren John Towers, Caroline Hukari, Charles Towers, Austin Wilber, Mason Wilber, Katherine Parkhurst, Robin Lidington, William McNamara, Jamie McNamara; and 10 great-grandchildren: Jack, Will, and Paige Towers; Henry and Lucy Hukari; Sam, Luke, and Ben Towers; Lily and Will Parkhurst; and Jack Lidington. A memorial celebration will be held this summer in Calais, Vermont. Condolences may be sent to George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 456 High St., Dedham MA, 02026 to be forwarded to the family. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com Published in The Island Packet on May 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close