Lois Robare Owings Lois Robare Owings, age 95, formerly of Columbia, South Carolina, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019, at The Retreat Nursing Home in Monticello, Georgia after a long illness. Lois Owings was born on March 13, 1924 in Carleton, Nebraska to the late David Hamilton and Alma Zimmerman Robare of Geneva, Nebraska. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Toliver Owings, Jr. and baby boy Owings. Her long life was spent tending her garden and serving her church, Congaree Baptist Church in West Columbia, South Carolina. Before retirement she was a bookkeeper for Shealy's Mack Trucking Company in Columbia, South Carolina. She will be missed and was loved by her family and friends. She is survived by two daughters, Sonja Tumlin (Danny) of Monticello and Patricia Owings-Alley (Roger) of Beaufort, South Carolina; grandchildren, Paula Humphrey (Keith), Angalee Presley, Scott Cahoon (LeAnne), Shelagh Cobb (Harold), Shannon Hammer (Michael), Matt Tumlin (Mary) and Mark Tumlin; and many loving great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 P.M., Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Congaree Baptist Church in West Columbia, South Carolina. Visitation will be held after the service. Interment will be held in Southland Memorial Gardens of West Columbia, South Carolina. The family requests in lieu of flowers a charitable contribution be made to or her church, Congaree Baptist Church 101 Pine Ridge Drive, West Columbia, South Carolina 29172.

