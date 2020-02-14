Lola Rosell Allen Ms. Lola Rosell Allen of McKenzie Trail near Furman died Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Ms. Allen was born August 2, 1920 in Tuckerton, New Jersey, a daughter of the late Harry Curlis and Greta Grant Rosell. After retiring as an inspector of precision instruments with Leeds and Northrup in Philadelphia, she moved to St. Helena Island SC where she was an active member of St. Helena Baptist Church. She later moved to Furman where she was a member of Furman Baptist Church. Surviving are her adopted family: Susan D. and N. Truett McKenzie of Furman, Bruce Dannelly of Charlotte, and Dick Dannelly of Tuckerton, and their families along with her special pet Holly. Ms. Allen was predeceased by her brothers Wilmer "Red", Thomas, Albert "Spike", Howard, and Ronald Rosell, and a special friend Jane L. Dyer. "Aunt" Lola enjoyed a gin martini each afternoon at exactly 5:00pm and said that's why she lived to be 99 years old with absolutely no memory issues. Funeral services will be at 3:00pm Friday at Furman Baptist Church with visitation at 2:00 prior to the service. The service will be conducted by the Rev. Brian A. Toney with burial in the Stafford Baptist Church cemetery and directed by Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home in Hampton. The family suggests that those who wish may send memorials to Furman Baptist Church, P.O. Box 61, Furman, SC 29921.

