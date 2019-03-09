Loretto Motely Howard Loretto Motley Howard, age 77, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Bloom at Belfair in Bluffton, SC. She was born August 3, 1942, in Tuskegee, Ala., to the late Motley Crawford Howard and Mary Winefred Howard. Loretto graduated from Tuskegee High School in 1960. She later received a bachelor's degree in Social Work from the University of Georgia in 1984. She devoted the majority of her life caring for the elderly as a nursing home inspector and later as a licensed nursing home administrator in Georgia and South Carolina. Loretto was preceded in death by her husband Bobby Jack Ingram. She is survived by her daughter Laura Elizabeth Soles of Rincon and son Robert Clayton Ingram of Tyrone and grandchildren Tyler, Lorraine and Jacquelyn Soles and Adam and Jessica Ingram and her dog Sheba. Many thanks to the nurses and professionals who helped her during her last days, especially from Hospice and Bloom at Belfair. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to the , .
Published in The Island Packet on Mar. 9, 2019