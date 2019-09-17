Lorraine M Roy In loving memory of Lorraine M Roy, 88, wife of Richard E. Roy of Sun City, HHI. Lorraine passed away peacefully at Sprenger Healthcare of Bluffton, SC of September 10, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Lorraine and Dick had a loving 66 year marriage and were blessed with five children, James of Phoenix, OR, Karen (predeceased), David of Las Vegas, NV, Janis (predeceased), and Sandra of Concord, MA; grandchildren, Nicholas and Christopher Roy, Pamela Benoit of Gilsom, NH, Emily Sheasley of Keene, NH, Jennifer Sajor of Las Vegas, NV, and May Olsen of Las Vegas, NV. They were all loved in the heart of Grammy. Recent years brought on the added blessing of two precious great grandchildren, Sebastian and Scarlet Sajor. Nearly 25 years in Sun City, Lorraine and Dick were among the first 100 residents to move into Sun City, making many friends and happy memories. The Roy family is very grateful to the nursing staff and caregivers of Sprenger Healthcare of Bluffton as well as Compassus Hospice Care for their many acts of love and kindness. Funeral arrangements will take place at a later date when Lorraine and Richard will be buried together at Beaufort National Cemetery. A private service will be held at that time by the family. Arrangements are being made with Sauls Funeral Home of Bluffton, SC.

