Louis Arlo "Hal" Holliday III
Louis "Hal" Arlo Holliday III Louis "Hal" Arlo Holliday, III, 56, of Beaufort, SC, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at his residence. The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 2:30pm to 5:30pm at Hal's residence. Hal was born in Manning, SC on July3, 1963. He is the son of Louis Arlo Holliday, Jr. and Barbara Overby Holliday. Surviving in addition to his parents are two sons, Joshua Holliday and Matthew Holliday; one daughter, Pamela "Paige" Holliday; one brother, Jeff Holliday and three grandchildren; one step son, Michael and two step daughters, Sunny and Dena. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Beaufort County Disabilities and Special Needs Dept., America Diabetes Association and Humane Association of the LowCountry. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

Published in The Island Packet on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME
611 ROBERT SMALLS PKWY
Beaufort, SC 29906-9070
(843) 524-7144
June 26, 2020
Family & Friends of Hal:
My thoughts & prayers are with you.
Cherish the memories.
JoAnn
South Florida
JoAnn Vincent
Friend
