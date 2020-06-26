Louis "Hal" Arlo Holliday III Louis "Hal" Arlo Holliday, III, 56, of Beaufort, SC, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at his residence. The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 2:30pm to 5:30pm at Hal's residence. Hal was born in Manning, SC on July3, 1963. He is the son of Louis Arlo Holliday, Jr. and Barbara Overby Holliday. Surviving in addition to his parents are two sons, Joshua Holliday and Matthew Holliday; one daughter, Pamela "Paige" Holliday; one brother, Jeff Holliday and three grandchildren; one step son, Michael and two step daughters, Sunny and Dena. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Beaufort County Disabilities and Special Needs Dept., America Diabetes Association and Humane Association of the LowCountry. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store