Louis Comodo

October 23, 1938 - September 24, 2020

Bluffton, South Carolina - Sun City Resident Louis Comodo, 81, passed away in his home with his family by his side on September 24th 2020. Throughout his three-year battle with ALS he never lost his sense of humor and was always with a smile. Lou was employed for 39 years with United Cerebral Palsy in Queens, NY working with developmental adults teaching them job skills. He enjoyed making his co-workers laugh and created a fun and lively working environment throughout his career. In 2009 Lou retired and relocated to South Carolina. He is survived by his wife Christine of 54 years, children Gary and Jeanine and grandchildren Britney, Louis, Anthony, and Joseph. A celebration of Lou's life is being planned in April 2021.





