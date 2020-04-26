Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louis Edward Pagano Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Louis Edward Pagano Jr. Louis Edward Pagano Jr., 76, of Hilton Head Island, SC, and previously of Stamford, CT, passed away on April 14, 2020. Lou was born in Stamford on September 12, 1943, the son of the late Louis Edward and Marge (Prizio) Pagano. He was a graduate of Stamford High School and served in the US Air Force as a medic from1962 to 1966. Lou trained as an optician, a field in which he worked for many years. With his relaxed, easy-going manner, Lou was well liked by everyone who had the good fortune to know him. He was known for his wonderfully wry sense of humor and will be remembered for his kind, compassionate spirit. Always the consummate gentleman, Lou faced life's challenges with bravery and quiet dignity. Lou loved golf and paddle tennis, playing poker with friends, and hosting barbecues. Prior to moving to Hilton Head, he could often be found biking in Stamford or sailing in his boat on Long Island Sound. Lou and Karen returned to Hilton Head Island in 2014. Lou is survived by his loving partner of 28 years, Karen Kindermann, his daughter Elizabeth Keessen of Oak Forest, IL and son Anthony Louis of Cassville, MO, his four grandchildren Christi, Kyle, Anthony Jr., and Ricki as well as eight great-grandchildren. Lou also leaves behind his sisters Theodora Pagano of Southbury, CT, Barbara Duddie of Port Charlotte, FL, Patricia Pagano of Port Charlotte, FL, his brother Edward Pagano of Southbury, CT, sister-in-law Maria Pagano, brother-in-law David Duddie and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his sister Carol Ann Pagano and granddaughter Kaylee.

Louis Edward Pagano Jr. Louis Edward Pagano Jr., 76, of Hilton Head Island, SC, and previously of Stamford, CT, passed away on April 14, 2020. Lou was born in Stamford on September 12, 1943, the son of the late Louis Edward and Marge (Prizio) Pagano. He was a graduate of Stamford High School and served in the US Air Force as a medic from1962 to 1966. Lou trained as an optician, a field in which he worked for many years. With his relaxed, easy-going manner, Lou was well liked by everyone who had the good fortune to know him. He was known for his wonderfully wry sense of humor and will be remembered for his kind, compassionate spirit. Always the consummate gentleman, Lou faced life's challenges with bravery and quiet dignity. Lou loved golf and paddle tennis, playing poker with friends, and hosting barbecues. Prior to moving to Hilton Head, he could often be found biking in Stamford or sailing in his boat on Long Island Sound. Lou and Karen returned to Hilton Head Island in 2014. Lou is survived by his loving partner of 28 years, Karen Kindermann, his daughter Elizabeth Keessen of Oak Forest, IL and son Anthony Louis of Cassville, MO, his four grandchildren Christi, Kyle, Anthony Jr., and Ricki as well as eight great-grandchildren. Lou also leaves behind his sisters Theodora Pagano of Southbury, CT, Barbara Duddie of Port Charlotte, FL, Patricia Pagano of Port Charlotte, FL, his brother Edward Pagano of Southbury, CT, sister-in-law Maria Pagano, brother-in-law David Duddie and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his sister Carol Ann Pagano and granddaughter Kaylee. Islandfuneralhome.com Published in The Island Packet on Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close