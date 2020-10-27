1/
Louis Holliday Jr.
1936 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louis Holliday, Jr.
December 30, 1936 - October 24, 2020
Beaufort, South Carolina - Louis Arlo Holliday, Jr., 83, died at his home on October 24, 2020.
Mr. Holliday was born December 30, 1936, in Foreston, S.C., to Rev. Louis Arlo and Ellen Loyrea {Brewer} Holliday. A graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Survived by his wife of 58 years, Gayle; one son and his spouse, Jeffrey Lee Overby and Lisa Pender Holliday; a sister, Dr. Vivian L. Holliday; six grandchildren; and one great grandson. He was preceded in death by his son, Louis Arlo "Hal" Holliday, III.
Memorials may be made to Friends of Caroline Hospice of Beaufort, S.C.
Service to follow at a later date.
Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

Published in The Island Packet on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME
611 ROBERT SMALLS PKWY
Beaufort, SC 29906-9070
(843) 524-7144
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved