Louis Francis "Lou" Scalise
July 4, 1936 - November 12, 2020
Akron, Ohio - Louis Francis "Lou" Scalise, age 84 of Akron, Ohio, formerly of State College, Pennsylvania and Hudson, Ohio, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Frances (nee Guido); loving father of Marian (Edward) Snyder, Joseph Andrew (Jacqueline Kestner) Scalise, and Michael Eugene Scalise; cherished grandfather of Matthew Joseph Scalise, Elizabeth Joanne (Samuel) Shearer, Michael Lawrence Snyder, Gabriella Francesca McCullough Scalise, and Madalaine Krystina Scalise; preceded in death by his parents Eugenio and Guiseppina (nee Lopez) Scalise; he was the dear brother of the late Eugene Scalise II, Louise Molesky, and Josephine Wohar; esteemed brother-in-law of Richard and Irene (nee Guido) Randall; and the dearest Uncle of 15 nieces and nephews.
He graduated from Donora High School, Donora, Pennsylvania, where he lettered in football graduating in the Class of 1954. Upon graduating highschool, Lou joined the Navy. After serving 4 years aboard the SSR Redfin as a radar repairman, he was honorably discharged and attended The Pennsylvania State University in State College, Pennsylvania. He was a member of the Theta Xi Fraternity. Lou met and married the love of his life, Fran. When the young couple discovered that they would soon be parents, Lou took a job with Drake, Merritt, and Roe traveling to Greenland for 7 months where he helped build the pipeline under Thule Bay. Subsequently, he returned to Penn State graduating with a BS in Accounting in 1964.
He went to work for Pittsburgh Paint and Glass which took him to Decatur, Illinois, as well as, the headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Then, he joined North American Rockwell Corporation becoming the Controller of Heim Universal Bearing in Fairfield, Connecticut. A transfer through Rockwell to the Cleveland area brought him to his home of 35 years in Hudson, Ohio.
Lou realized his dream of business ownership by participating as an owner in multiple businesses, ultimately finishing his career as Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of Falls Filtration Technologies in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. Lou retired in 2010 relocating to his beloved State College, Pennsylvania where he could walk to Beaver Stadium. He was a lifetime member of the Penn State Alumni Association, as well as, being initiated as a Pioneer. He was a diehard Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Lou was good-natured, hard-working, and kind. He was fond of saying, "It's All Good."
Memorial contributions may be made in Lou's memory to Food for the Poor (www.foodforthepoor.org
) or to Access Women's Shelter (www.access-shelter.org
). Friends and family will be received for a memorial gathering from 4-7 PM on Friday, November 27, 2020 at JOHNSON-ROMITO FUNERAL HOME, 19 E. Main Street, Hudson, Ohio 44236. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, November 28, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 340 N. Main Street, Hudson, OH. All are asked to meet at church. Masks and social distancing are required at the funeral home and at church. The Mass will be streamed on the church's website (www.stmaryhudson.cc/livestream) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/stmaryhudson
). Interment to follow at Markillie Cemetery. www.johnsonromito.com