Louise Ann Duncan Louise Ann Duncan, 82, widow of Bennie William Duncan, of Ridgeland, SC, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at her residence. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 2:00pm in Maye River Baptist Church. Funeral services will be on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 3:00 in Maye River Baptist Church with interment in Maye River Churchyard. Mrs. Duncan was born on October 9, 1936 in Ridgeland, SC. She is the daughter of the late Wade Tillman and Ruby Riley Tillman. Surviving are four sons, Tommy (Karen), Donald (Nancy), David (Donna) and Jerry (and the late Julie) Duncan; four brothers, Wade, Bobby, Carl and Wilbur Tillman; one sisters, Patricia Knudsen; nine grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and one son, Neil Duncan; one brother, Henry Tillman and one sister, Alice Sheppard. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Tidewater Hospice of Bluffton, 10 Buckingham Plantation Drive, Bluffton, SC 29910. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

