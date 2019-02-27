Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise Elizabeth Lindberg Hughston. View Sign

Louise Elizabeth Lindberg Hughston Louise Elizabeth Lindberg Hughston, 88, of Spartanburg, SC, died Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born January 1, 1931, in New York, NY, she was the daughter of the late William A. Lindberg and Irene Ethel Paley Lindberg and widow of Dr. George Franklin Hughston, Jr. Mrs. Hughston was a retired Registered Nurse. She was a member of St. Matthews Episcopal Church and member and Master of the Tryon Hounds for over 40 years. Survivors include her daughter, Elizabeth Paley Hughston Santiago (Dr. Lad Santiago); grandchildren, Xavier Alistair Santiago (Katherine) of New York; Ryan Ansley Santiago of Spartanburg, SC; Alison Elizabeth Santiago of Pennsylvania; Emily Mercedes Santiago (Paul) of Spartanburg, SC; brothers, William J. Lindberg (Margaret) of Alabama and Stephen Thomas Lindberg of Colorado; great-grandchildren, James, George and Seamus; three nieces, Allison, Emily, and Lorri; and one nephew, Jon Peter. She was also predeceased by a son, George Franklin Hughston, III. Visitation will be 11:00-11:45 AM Thursday, February 28, 2019, at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, with a memorial service following at 12:00 noon, conducted by The Rev. Robert L. Brown. Burial will be at 10:00 AM Friday, March 1, 2019, in Beaufort National Cemetery, 1601 Boundary St., Beaufort, SC 29902. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 101 Saint Matthews Lane, Spartanburg, SC 29301. An online guest register is available at

