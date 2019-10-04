Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise Gilbert Alexandre. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Louisa Gilbert Alexandre Louisa, 82, was born July 2, 1937 in New York, New York to Col. Roger Gilbert and Louise Gilbert. After her mother's death in a car accident when Louisa was four years old, Louisa was raised in Greenwich, Connecticut by her father and her step mother, Catherine Gilbert. Louisa has four brothers who all survive her, Roger Gilbert, Jr., Duncan Smith, H. Bink Smith, and Richard C. Gilbert. Louisa attended Vassar. She married the love of her life Anthony J. Alexandre on December 28, 1957, who was a pilot in the air force at the time of their marriage. Louisa and Tony raised three children in Connecticut, Christopher, Michael, and Catherine. In addition, to being the best mom, Louisa helped develop the New Canaan Emergency Medical Services and was a dedicated volunteer EMT. She and her husband retired to Beaufort, South Carolina in 1995 and owned Cravings By the Bay for almost 15 years. She was on the Board of Directors of the Boys and Girls Club in Beaufort, and active in Main Street Beaufort for a number of years. Most importantly, Louisa dedicated her life to her children and grandchildren who love her more than words can express. Louisa loved unconditionally. She was selfless and giving her entire life. Besides Louisa's beloved husband of 62 years, Tony, she leaves her two sons, Christopher Alexandre (Lisa) of Beaufort, South Carolina, Michael Alexandre (Nora) of Jacksonville, Florida, her daughter, Catherine Webb (Wayne), and her grandchildren, Cat Webb a senior at Beaufort High School, and Michael Webb a senior at University of South Carolina. Graveside funeral services will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 10:00am in Beaufort National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Louisa's name may be made to CAPA (Child Abuse Prevention Association), Post Office Box 531, Beaufort, South Carolina 29901. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

