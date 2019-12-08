Guest Book View Sign Service Information ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME 611 ROBERT SMALLS PKWY Beaufort , SC 29906-9070 (843)-524-7144 Send Flowers Obituary

Louise Mooney Morgan Louise Mooney Morgan, 89 of Beaufort, SC, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at her daughter's residence in Beaufort. Louise was born during the Great Depression on March 6, 1930 in Greeneville, Tennessee to Richard Ewell Mooney and Florence Oates Mooney. She attended Greeneville High School and graduated as a third-generation class Valedictorian in 1948. In 1952 she earned a degree in Biology from the Woman's College of the University of North Carolina where she was Chairman of the Judicial Honor Board and a member of both of the Student Government Legislature and the Greater University Council. Louise was one of the first four women who broke the co-educational barrier when she earned a Master's Degree in Biology from Emory University. She was inducted into the Phi Beta Kappa academic honor society. It was at Emory that she met her future husband, Dr. John Huston Morgan. Louise and John married in 1955 before they were stationed for several years in Ulm, Germany during John's Army service as a Dentist. Louise and John moved to Macon, Georgia where Louise taught in the Bibb County school system before becoming a Biology, Botany, and Genetics Professor at Mercer University for many years. Louise's passions were Biology/Botany and teaching, and she absolutely adored her students. It was in Macon that Louise and John raised their two children, David and Amy, and their grandson, John Davis. Louise and John made life-long, dear friends during more than 30 years of living in Macon. Several years after John died in 1992, Louise, at age 70, moved with her grandson to Big Canoe in the North Georgia Mountains. In Big Canoe, Louise quickly made dear, long-lasting friendships. She was a member of the Georgia Native Plant Society, North Georgia Birds of a Feather, Georgia Botanical Society, and the Big Canoe Wildflower Bunch garden club. She went on many wildlife rescue missions and loved tromping through the mountains with friends on these hunts. Louise also spent several years volunteering at Good Samaritan Health and Wellness Clinic in Jasper, GA. In 2013 Louise moved to Beaufort, SC to live with her daughter, and the thing she missed most was her cherished personal contact with friends. There never was a time during her life in Macon and in Big Canoe that the long dinner table wasn't filled with friends during holidays, including her New Years' Day drop-ins. Louise will be missed in so many ways by her family and friends, as she was a unique, smart, witty, and loving lady. She was committed to making people feel special and cared for, and she gained great satisfaction from so many. Our special thank you to each of you who impacted her life in such meaningful ways. Louise is survived by her daughter, Amy Morgan Banks, her grandson, John Davis Morgan, two great grandsons, Aiden Morgan and Bintley Morgan, and her special loves, Savannah Gertis and Chris Gertis. Preceding her in death are her husband, Dr. John Huston Morgan, and son, David Ewell Morgan. In keeping with Louise's decades-long desire, her body has been donated to science. Arrangements for a memorial service will be announced in the future. If so desired, a donation may be made in Louise's memory to the Emory University Laney Graduate

Louise Mooney Morgan Louise Mooney Morgan, 89 of Beaufort, SC, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at her daughter's residence in Beaufort. Louise was born during the Great Depression on March 6, 1930 in Greeneville, Tennessee to Richard Ewell Mooney and Florence Oates Mooney. She attended Greeneville High School and graduated as a third-generation class Valedictorian in 1948. In 1952 she earned a degree in Biology from the Woman's College of the University of North Carolina where she was Chairman of the Judicial Honor Board and a member of both of the Student Government Legislature and the Greater University Council. Louise was one of the first four women who broke the co-educational barrier when she earned a Master's Degree in Biology from Emory University. She was inducted into the Phi Beta Kappa academic honor society. It was at Emory that she met her future husband, Dr. John Huston Morgan. Louise and John married in 1955 before they were stationed for several years in Ulm, Germany during John's Army service as a Dentist. Louise and John moved to Macon, Georgia where Louise taught in the Bibb County school system before becoming a Biology, Botany, and Genetics Professor at Mercer University for many years. Louise's passions were Biology/Botany and teaching, and she absolutely adored her students. It was in Macon that Louise and John raised their two children, David and Amy, and their grandson, John Davis. Louise and John made life-long, dear friends during more than 30 years of living in Macon. Several years after John died in 1992, Louise, at age 70, moved with her grandson to Big Canoe in the North Georgia Mountains. In Big Canoe, Louise quickly made dear, long-lasting friendships. She was a member of the Georgia Native Plant Society, North Georgia Birds of a Feather, Georgia Botanical Society, and the Big Canoe Wildflower Bunch garden club. She went on many wildlife rescue missions and loved tromping through the mountains with friends on these hunts. Louise also spent several years volunteering at Good Samaritan Health and Wellness Clinic in Jasper, GA. In 2013 Louise moved to Beaufort, SC to live with her daughter, and the thing she missed most was her cherished personal contact with friends. There never was a time during her life in Macon and in Big Canoe that the long dinner table wasn't filled with friends during holidays, including her New Years' Day drop-ins. Louise will be missed in so many ways by her family and friends, as she was a unique, smart, witty, and loving lady. She was committed to making people feel special and cared for, and she gained great satisfaction from so many. Our special thank you to each of you who impacted her life in such meaningful ways. Louise is survived by her daughter, Amy Morgan Banks, her grandson, John Davis Morgan, two great grandsons, Aiden Morgan and Bintley Morgan, and her special loves, Savannah Gertis and Chris Gertis. Preceding her in death are her husband, Dr. John Huston Morgan, and son, David Ewell Morgan. In keeping with Louise's decades-long desire, her body has been donated to science. Arrangements for a memorial service will be announced in the future. If so desired, a donation may be made in Louise's memory to the Emory University Laney Graduate School.www.andersonfuneralhomebeaufortsc.com Published in The Island Packet on Dec. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close