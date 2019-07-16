Lowell MacNutt 2/26/1943-7/11/2019 It is with deep regret that we inform you of the passing of Lowell MacNutt on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Lowell is survived by his wife, Charlene, his sister, Gigi Rouse of Leeds, England, his nieces, Samantha Sweet and Marybeth Lill, his nephew, Jon MacNutt, and his beloved French Brittany, Finn. Lowell came to Brays Island from Alaska in 2000. He was an avid sportsman and hunter recently securing his "prized" leopard in Zimbabwe. He loved fishing in Maine and shooting pheasant in the Dakotas with Finn. A celebration of life will be planned for later this summer. Please share your thoughts and stories about Lowell by visiting www.copelandfuneralservice.com Copeland Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Island Packet on July 16, 2019