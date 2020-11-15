Lucia Gray
August 23, 1932 - November 8, 2020
Hilton Head, South Carolina - Lucia L. Gray, Age 88, died on November 8, 2020 in Hilton Head Island, SC. A 24 year resident of Hilton Head Island, she was born in Worcester, MA and formerly resided in Allentown, PA for many years before moving permanently with her recently departed husband of 63 years, Dick Gray, Jr., to Hilton Head in 1996. She was the daughter of Bill and Irene Long. Lucia is survived by her two sons, Richard A.III (and wife Judith) of Chicago, IL and James W. (and partner Farah Englert) of Gaithersburg, MD, three grandchildren (Robert A., Allison Gray Classen (and husband Ben Classen), and Elizabeth L.), and one great grandson (James Gray Classen). No memorial service is scheduled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Lucia graduated from Wheaton College in 1954 and met her life long partner shortly thereafter in Pittsburgh. She followed her husband's career and moved to Allentown where she immersed herself in family, charitable, and volunteer endeavors such as Meals on Wheels, the Allentown Art Museum, and the Junior League. In Hilton Head, she continued her volunteer work at the Bargain Box and she was always willing to lend a helping hand to residents of the Cypress. Lucia will always be remembered for her warm smile, quiet dignity, and open heart. She was an eternal optimist who was devoted to those she loved and her thoughtful, generous, and caring spirit was beyond compare.
Remembrance gifts may be directed to The Alzheimer's Association
, 225 North Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or www.alz.org
.