Luna Kim Years Luna Kim Years, 3 years old, daughter of Ashley Benton Years and Christopher William Years of Dallas, GA, died Saturday, July 6, 2019. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 5-7pm at Anderson Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 1:00pm at Praise Assembly of God with interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Luna was born on March 12, 2016 in Marietta, GA. She is the daughter of the late Christopher William Years and Ashley Benton Years. Luna loved her mommy and daddy and her sisters and brother very much. She loved Disney and being picked up and put on someone's shoulders. Although her life was cut short, she was loved by Chris and Ashley so much and will be remembered by how much she smiled and loved life. Surviving are Luna's twin sister, Spencer Shirley Years; twin brother and sister, Michael and Nolie Years; maternal grandparents, Gail and Tony Benton; paternal grandparents, William and Chong Hui Years; maternal great grandmother, Ava Nell Ott. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

