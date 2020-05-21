Lynda Reese Williams Lynda Reese Williams, 61, of Port Royal, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at River Oaks Assisted Living Community. Lynda was born in Greensboro, NC and graduated from South Mecklenburg High in Charlotte, NC. She graduated from Appalachian University in 1980, with a BS in Elementary Education. Lynda married the love of her life, David Williams in May of 2000. Lynda was a member of the Charlotte chapter of the DAR, serving as its regent. Lynda was a dedicated member of First Presbyterian Church of Beaufort. She loved singing in the choir and working with the TNT circle. Lynda was preceded in death by her loving husband, David. She is survived by her sister , Mary R. Teal (Jim) of Matthews NC, nephews LCDR Bill Teal, USN (Julie ) of Pace, FL , Charlie Teal of Rock Hill, SC, and great-nephews, Nathan and Jacob Teal of Pace, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Friends of Caroline Hospice of Beaufort SC or First Presbyterian Church of Beaufort SC. Funeral plans are pending. Please share your thoughts and stories about Lynda by visiting www.copelandfuneralservice.com Copeland Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Island Packet on May 21, 2020.