Madeliene Myers
Myers Madeliene It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Madeliene Myers on Sept 6, 2O2O after fighting a long illness. Better known for her nick name "Mado", she grew up in New Brunswick, Canada. She arrived in Hilton Head in the early 70's as a teenager to visit her sister. She immediately fell in love with the beaches and natural beauty of the island. ln 1978 she was married and found her way back to the island she treasured and she and her husband made Hilton Head their home. She was a true "lsland Girl" and was loved by many. Survived by her sisters, Linda Howze of Bluffton, and Lorraine Michaud of Montreal and her two grown children Jesse Myers of Sacramento and her daughter Sarah Myers (a world traveler and gourmet chef.) She will surely be missed by all. Because of her love of animals, please make a donation in her memory to the Litter Box on Hilton Head.

Published in The Island Packet on Sep. 11, 2020.
