Major Henry Washington (US Army Retired)

June 22, 1956 - November 8, 2020

Clarkesville, Tennessee - Henry was born in Beaufort, SC on June 22, 1956 to the late Lee Webb and Eva Mae Washington. He was raised by his beloved grandmother, the late Mariah Washington, and his uncle Dr. Elijah Washington, who was a prominent male figure in his upbringing. Henry was the brother to 14 adoring siblings.

Survivors include his wife, Vanessa Belton Washington; children, Erica Joy Holliday and her husband David, Tanicia Washington Haynes and her husband Corvelli, and Henry Lee Washington II; siblings, Byron K. Washington, Henry W. Saxon, James Saxon (Libby), Derek Saxon, Jerralyn Young (Willie), Fredricka Webb (Bishop Willie Jr.), David Webb (Toni), Lee Ann Parker (Clyde), William Webb, Lee Webb, Jr. (Annette), Cheryl Webb, Coretta Webb, Derrick Webb (Terrieca), and Kenneth Speaks (Roshon); mother-in-law Myrna Moore, brother-in-law Henry A. Bradshaw, and sister-in-law Raenel Moore; uncles Dr. Elijah Washington (Joyce) and McCarthy Jones; aunt Rosa Jones; and grandchildren, Gavin Fosmoe, BayleeRae Haynes, and Koda Haynes. Henry is also survived by many more uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Henry was a graduate of Battery Creek High School in Burton, SC and Wofford College.

Celebration of Life will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 16, 2020 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, Clarkesville, TN.

Burial with Military Honors will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West.

Family will receive friends Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. and again on Monday from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.





