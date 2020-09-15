Margaret A. Jackson Margaret A. Jackson, 93, of Hilton Head Island died peacefully Sunday, September 13, 2020 at her home in Long Cove. She was born in Covington, LA on March 26, 1927. She attended U.C.L.A. She met the love of her life on a blind date in Los Angeles, married Ralph Jackson and moved to Louisville, KY. There she was a loving mother to four children. After forty years she and Ralph retired to Hilton Head Island, where they enjoyed golf and meeting many wonderful friends. Margaret served as a Eucharistic Minister at St. Francis by the Sea Catholic Church. Surviving are her three children, David Jackson (wife Katie Sparks) of Santa Monica, CA, Holly Vaughan (husband Bobby) of Birmingham, AL and Joan Tichenor (husband Joey) of Colorado Springs, CO; ten grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Ralph and her daughter Carol Blair. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Francis on Wednesday, September 16 at 1 pm. Burial with immediate family only will follow. Donations may be made to Compassus Hospice, 10911 North Jacob Smart Blvd., Suite B, Ridgeland, SC, 29936. Islandfuneralhome.com
